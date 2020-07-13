Monday - Jul 13, 2020
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

School playgrounds, tennis courts now open to the public 

July 13, 2020 by on News

 BAR HARBOR — Playgrounds at all the schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, as well as the tennis courts and track at MDI High School, have been reopened to the public. 

They were closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some restrictions are still in place. 

“All state and CDC guidelines must be followed at all times – social distancing, no large gatherings, face coverings, etc.,” the high school’s activities director, Bunky Dow, wrote in announcing the opening of the facilities on Monday. 

“Any person using the facilities will do so at their own risk.” 

Dow said only two tennis courts at the high school will be available. None of the schools’ gyms or restrooms will be open. 

 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *