School playgrounds, tennis courts now open to the public 

BAR HARBOR — Playgrounds at all the schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, as well as the tennis courts and track at MDI High School, have been reopened to the public.

They were closed for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some restrictions are still in place.

“All state and CDC guidelines must be followed at all times – social distancing, no large gatherings, face coverings, etc.,” the high school’s activities director, Bunky Dow, wrote in announcing the opening of the facilities on Monday.

“Any person using the facilities will do so at their own risk.”

Dow said only two tennis courts at the high school will be available. None of the schools’ gyms or restrooms will be open.