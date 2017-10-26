School planning survey deadline

BAR HARBOR — Over the past six months, the Mount Desert Island Regional School System has been soliciting public input to inform the development of a long-range plan for the schools.

Oct. 31 is the deadline for filling out an online survey that asks four questions: What is your vision for the school system? What are the school system’s greatest strengths? What are its most significant challenges? How can we build on the strengths and best address the challenges?

See a link to the survey at mdirss.org.