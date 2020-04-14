School options report on hold

TRENTON — The School Evaluation Options Committee (SEOC), the citizens’ panel created by the Board of Selectmen last summer to look for ways to reduce public education’s local tax burden, has finished its work and was set to present its findings and recommendations at the selectmen’s March 24 meeting.

But then the coronavirus threat intervened. The selectmen met that evening, but with two of the five members participating by phone. Only two members of the public attended, and they were both members of the town’s budget committee.

Town Clerk Carol Walsh said the SEOC was asked to postpone their presentation.

“They worked very hard on this for a long time, and we want to make sure that when it’s presented, anyone who wants to attend can attend,” Walsh said.

“With the restrictions on public gatherings by the governor, we didn’t feel it was fair to have a (presentation by the committee) when only a limited number of people could come. We want to wait until some of these restrictions are lifted.”

The selectmen created the SEOC to “explore options for the town regarding the relationship with the (Mount Desert Island Regional School System) and decreasing the tax burden for education on Trenton property owners.”