School increases drive budget up in Tremont 

TREMONT — Following the secret ballot town election, residents will face a likely tax rate increase of 4.6 percent if all articles pass as written at the annual town meeting on May 10.

Seventy-three percent of property taxes are set to go to Tremont’s schools.

This year’s total Tremont Consolidated School Department budget of $3,148,493 is 4.8 percent higher than the $3,004,140 total school department budget approved last year, while this year’s portion of the Mount Desert Island High School Budget saw a 10.3 percent increase. This increase includes an extra $81,370 for transportation and buses; $81,000 for a special education teacher; $52,000 for paving the playground; $22,000 for chimney repair; and $221,600 for space needs. The budget increase also results from standard increases in regular instruction, system administration, student and staff support, school administration and other instruction.

Tremont’s share of the FY23 high school budget will go up $110,376. Salaries and benefits account for almost 65 percent of next year’s $12.7 million high school budget.

The county assessment is expected to go up from $257,601 to $271,686, which is a $14,085 increase from the previous year.

This year’s municipal budget is expected to remain the same at $1,324,360.

The referendum election will be held on Monday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the town meeting take place on Tuesday, May 10, in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room of the town office at 6:30 p.m.