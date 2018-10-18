School hosts HarvestFest

BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson community is putting on HarvestFest this year on Saturday, Oct. 20, from noon to 3 p.m.

Among the activities are a a potluck lunch, cider press, games (Hula hoop races, soccer etc.) and gear swap.

Gear includes clean, working, winter gear, winter coats, sport/dance shoes, backpacks, lunch bags, bikes etc. Each item brought will get a ticket to exchange for a new-to-you item

Other than yourself, bring a food item to share, blanket or chairs, apples and container to bring home cider, and any outgrown gear you want to swap.

HarvestFest will go on rain or shine.