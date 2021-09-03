School committee to ask town for $3 million   

BAR HARBOR — On Monday, the Conners Emerson School Committee unanimously voted to advance a $3 million school bond for placement on November’s town meeting ballot.

On Nov. 3, voters will have an opportunity to oppose or approve the bond that would begin a roughly $51 million renovations project to Conners Emerson School.

The brief discussion about the bond was led by newly appointed School Board Chairwoman Marie Yarborough, along with Principal Barbara Neilly andSuperintendent Marc Gousse.

In November of last year, committee members had discussed the nearly $51 million bond that would fund the Conners Emerson building project.

The school will need millions to “insulate the Conners building, fix roofs, retrofit spaces, install new boilers and replace our ventilation system,” Neilly said. She suggested the committee discuss details about a bond for the building project to be pitched at a Town Council meeting; however, the teachers remained undecided about the amount and time to ask.

In June, committee members seemed unsure if they could properly vet a $42.5 million bond in time for the November ballot. According to a previous reporting in the Islander, some members seemed interested in moving forward with further design work on the project, which would be in the ballpark of $2.5 million, before trying to pass the full bond request.