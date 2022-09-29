School Committee discusses proposed MOU with town 

TREMONT — Tremont School Committee members voted to have Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s Superintendent Mike Zboray sign the memorandum of understanding from the town of Tremont at their meeting on Sept. 8.

The memorandum must be signed every five years for the school committee to continue using the school building, grounds and gymnasium. The current memorandum between the town of Tremont and Tremont Consolidated School is set to expire Sept. 30.

The memorandum states that the town of Tremont will lease the school grounds, building and gymnasium to Tremont Consolidated School from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2027, for a total of $25,000 paid in equal annual installments of $5,000 each year. This agreement also dictates which expenses for the building are paid for by the school and which are paid for by the town, with the school paying for utilities and maintenance, and the town covering capital improvements.

The guidelines for the use of the gymnasium are also explained in the memorandum, as it is owned by the town and therefore is open to public use in addition to school use. The school is given priority use of the gym during the hours that school is in session, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of these hours, the town has priority use for the gym, which became a discussion point at the meeting.

Members of the committee expressed concern over the public use of the school gym. This was not a concern regarding town use, but individuals using the gym with permission from the town. Committee members discussed questions that they had for the town manager and Select Board regarding how the use of the gym was outlined in the memorandum.

“What’s in place if there were damages done or something that happens as a result of that space being used by the community?” asked Principal Jandrea True. “What does the town take care of and what does the school take care of?”

There was also the concern that those who get permission from the town to use the gym can let themselves into the building any time outside of school hours. This has always been the case, but it has recently become a point of concern.

“We’ve always talked about the fact that it’s kind of weird that anybody could go get that key, let themselves in here at any time, and they can be there tomorrow morning, and that is of course concerning.” said True. “That’s always been weird, but I feel … like some of the things that have happened recently make me feel more concerned about these things.”

To help clear up the agreement, and for committee members to voice their concerns to the town, committee members will be attending the next Tremont Select Board meeting and Town Manager Jesse Dunbar will be attending the next school committee meeting.

“It might be a good opportunity for us to just have some conversations,” True said.