School closing criteria outlined

BAR HARBOR — Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System, explained in a letter emailed to parents on Monday how he decides whether to call off classes, delay the start of school or send students home early because of the weather.

“After conferring with the town public works departments, local police departments, surrounding area schools and [checking] the latest weather forecast, a decision is made on whether to hold or cancel school,” he said.

“Not everyone agrees with each storm day decision. As parents, you have the ultimate decision. If we hold school and you are concerned about your youngster traveling, by all means keep him/her home.”

Gousse said the safety of students and staff is an important responsibility.

“We take this into consideration when making the decision to cancel school, dismiss students early or delay the start of school,” he said.

All schools in the district were open on full schedules Monday, when a strong windstorm blew through the area. But because of power outages caused by that storm, three schools — Mount Desert Elementary, Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor and Tremont Consolidated School — were closed Tuesday.

All schools in the district were open as usual Wednesday.