School building project options

BAR HARBOR — The school board will hold a workshop on options for renovation or replacement of the Conners Emerson School buildings Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. in the school library.

A School Improvement Committee worked for many months with architect Carla Haskell to review options for the buildings. That group presented its work to the school board Feb. 3.

The committee recommended a complete renovation and expansion of the Emerson school building, currently used for the middle school grades, at the uphill portion of the school property. The Conners building would be demolished, bringing the whole school into one building.

The board will discuss the options and make a recommendation to the Town Council. A bond issues for the project is expected to go to voters in November.