BAR HARBOR — Heather Jones of Mount Desert was reelected chairman of the Mount Desert Island School System board Monday night. Jennifer Bonilla of Trenton was reelected vice chairman. Todd Graham of Mount Desert was elected secretary.

Ingrid Kachmar of Southwest Harbor was reelected chairman of the MDI High School board, and Kristi Losquadro of Bar Harbor was reelected vice chairman. The high school board does not have an elected secretary.