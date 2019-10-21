School board down a member

TREMONT — Members of the Tremont Consolidated School Committee accepted the resignation of one member at its Oct. 9 meeting.
Amy Rich, who was elected at the 2017 annual town meeting for a three year term, submitted a letter of resignation to the board prior to the meeting. School committee members are looking for someone to fill the seat until it comes up for re-election at the next annual town meeting.
If the seat doesn’t get filled immediately, the board will operate with four members until May, Chair Heidi Lawson said at the meeting.
