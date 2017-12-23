Scholarships available

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — American Legion Post 69 is seeking high school students interested in participating in the annual American Legion Oratorical Contest.

The aim of the contest is to foster a “deeper knowledge and appreciation of the U.S. Constitution,” according to the Legion. More than $138,000 in college scholarships is awarded each year to winners at the state and national levels. The winner of the national contest, set for April in Indianapolis, receives an $18,000 scholarship.

Visit mainelegion.org/pages/programs/oratorical.php.