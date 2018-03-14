Art scholarship deadline approaches

LIBERTY — Liberty Graphics is accepting art submissions to its 21st annual $1,000 art scholarship contest.

All high school seniors residing in Maine are invited to submit original works that reflect on the theme “art and our natural environment.”

Entries must be traditional 2D media and postmarked by Monday, March 19. Photography, sculpture and computer-generated work will not be considered. Each student may submit more than one piece of work.

Entry forms are available through high school art teachers or by visiting the “About Liberty Graphics” page at lgtees.com. Contact [email protected].

The award is intended to aid and encourage students in the pursuit of their artistic experiences and learning. The winner will be announced in early April. Art will be returned in late April.

UM system scholarship

ORONO — University Credit Union will award a $1,000 scholarship to eight of its members who are first-year students at one of the University of Maine System institutions. One award will be made for each institution, including the University of Maine, the University of Maine at Augusta, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Fort Kent, the University of Maine at Machias, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, the University of Southern Maine and Maine Maritime Academy.

Applications include previous academic honors, extracurricular involvement, community service and motivation for continuing their education. To be considered, applicants must be a UCU member in good standing with primary account ownership. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen at random from qualified applicants. Funds will be disbursed directly to the school upon verification of enrollment in both semesters and will be divided equally between the first and second semesters.

Applications must be received through the UCU website no later than Tuesday, May 1.

Tech center scholarships

BAR HARBOR — High school graduating seniors who attended Hancock County Technical Center and who are going on to college are invited to apply for a $1,500 scholarship from Bar Harbor Bankshares.

This new scholarship is for income-eligible applicants who have attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum. The Hancock County Technical Center is one of 15 such centers in the bank’s geographic area from which award winners will be chosen.

Application requirements include a personal statement describing career aspirations and college choice, explanation of leadership and community service, high school transcript, copy of FAFSA and the completed one-page scholarship application. The deadline to apply is May 1. Applications are available at any branch of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Lake Sunapee Bank, and can also be found online at www.bhbt.com.

This scholarship is being administered by the Maine Community Foundation. Call the foundation at 667-9735.

Scholarships for MDI graduating seniors

ELLSWORTH — Applications are being accepted for three scholarships available to college-bound graduating seniors at Mount Desert Island High School.

The Edith M. Daso and Llewellyn Barry Scholarship is a nonrenewable scholarship traditionally awarded to MDI High School graduates who do not reside on Mount Desert Island. The Hattie A. and Fred C. Lynam Scholarship is a renewable award restricted to graduates of MDI High School who are island residents. The Arthur George Goodrich Scholarship Trust awards nonrenewable scholarships to MDI High School graduates who live on the island and need financial support.

The Maine Community Foundation administers these scholarships with Bar Harbor Trust Services. Contact the MDI High School guidance office or visit www.mainecf.org. The application deadline is May 1.