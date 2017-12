LAMOINE — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association is offering a $1,000 Scholarship to a college student from Hancock County enrolled in the field of education. This award is available to a college student who is entering their senior year in the fall of 2018.

For an application or more information, contact Wanda Whitener by mail at 127 Buttermilk Road, Lamoine, ME 04605 or by email at [email protected]

The deadline for receiving applications is March 1, 2018.