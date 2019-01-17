Scholarship honors Dow

BAR HARBOR — A scholarship fund has been established at Mount Desert Island High School in honor of Student Activities Director Bunky Dow for his contributions to the school and its students over the past 30 years.

The scholarship was announced at halftime of the boy’s basketball game against Ellsworth High School last Friday night by Ingrid Kachmar, chairman of the high school board, Principal Matt Haney and Dean of Students Ian Braun.

“Over the years, Bunky has received a multitude of awards for distinguished service on both the state and national level,” Braun said.

Most recently, Dow received the 2018 Distinguished Service Award of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“This is one of the most prestigious awards the association presents each year, and it was certainly well earned,” Braun said.

He said the Bunky Dow Scholarship will be awarded annually to “a deserving graduate to help pay for post-secondary education expenses.”

Contributions to the scholarship fund may be taken to the high school office or to any branch of First National Bank.

Haney told the high school board Monday night that, prior to Friday night’s announcement, Dow had not known that the scholarship fund was being established.

“It’s not easy to surprise Bunky, but we managed to do it,” he said.