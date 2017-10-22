Schmitt joins BH Bankshares

BAR HARBOR — Joseph G. Schmitt has joined Bar Harbor Bankshares as senior vice president, chief marketing officer. His office is located at the corporate headquarters in Bar Harbor. Schmitt will lead the marketing strategy for the bank, deploying it across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

“Joe is an innovative executive who brings a terrific perspective to his work,” said Curtis Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “His talent for aligning products, process, people and technology will enrich the customer experience.”

Schmitt has 20 years’ experience in bank marketing, having worked with companies of all sizes, from local community banks to multinationals. Most recently, he was director of product marketing for consumer and business banking at Santander Bank N.A., where he worked for 10 years in various marketing roles. Earlier in his career, he worked for Brookline Bank, Rockland Trust and Eastern Bank. Schmitt earned his bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and master’s in marketing from Suffolk University in Boston.

In the community, Schmitt has volunteered with the Greater Boston Food Bank and Junior Achievement. He also served on the board of the Brookline Arts Community Center. A competitive mountain biker, Schmitt and his wife, Debra, plan to relocate to Bar Harbor from the Boston area.