Scammers zero in on $850 relief checks  

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Attorney General’s Office and Maine Revenue Services have been alerted that scammers claiming to be the Maine IRS have been targeting residents and requesting social security numbers, maiden names and other sensitive information, stating it was needed to process $850 relief checks authorized by the Governor and the legislature last month.

“Maine Revenue Services already has all the information it needs to issue these relief checks, so no one needs to share any information to collect this check,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Eligibility for the relief checks is based upon the 2021 Maine individual income tax return. Relief checks will be mailed via U.S. Postal Service to the address provided on tax returns and will be redirected to any forwarding addresses. The first round of checks will be mailed in June and will be delivered on a rolling basis as returns are received.