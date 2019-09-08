ELLSWORTH — A public hearing on proposed rules for the upcoming 2019-2020 Maine scallop season is set for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at Ellsworth City Hall.

Under the rule proposal from the Maine Department of Marine Resources, daily possession limits of 15 gallons for Zone 2, which includes the waters around Mount Desert Island, remain unchanged.

For Zone 2, a 70-day season for draggers would start on Dec. 2, and the last day of the season would be March 31, 2020. For Zone 2, a 70-day season for divers would start on Nov. 18, and the last day of the season would be April 29, 2020.

This rule also proposes to remove the specific drag size gear restrictions in the Blue Hill Bay area (currently 8’6”). If the proposal is adopted, harvesters would be able to utilize any drag size, provided it does not exceed the state maximum of 10’ 6.”

Written comments will be received until Sept. 27.

Contact Melissa Smith at melissa.smith@maine.gov or 624-6558.