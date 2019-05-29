Scallop news

AUGUSTA — The scallop fishery will soon have an apprentice license system, under a law proposed by Rep. Genevieve McDonald (D-Stonington) and signed earlier this month by Governor Janet Mills.

This bill allows the Department of Marine Resources to establish by rule an apprentice program for entry into the scallop fishery that includes an apprentice license allowing an apprentice to engage in dragging for scallops under the supervision of a scallop dragging license holder.

It sets the apprentice license fee at $250 and creates a $250 license surcharge for a scallop dragger to sponsor an apprentice. It limits participation to residents and makes 18 years of age the minimum age to participate as an apprentice. It also changes rules to implement the scallop license limited entry system from major substantive rules to routine technical rules