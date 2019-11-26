Scallop lottery

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has announced the individuals whose names were drawn in the 2019 scallop drag and scallop dive license lotteries.

For the 2019 licensing year, six drag licenses were made available. Nine drag licenses were retired in 2018, and a ratio of 3:2 is used to calculate the number of new drag entrants. Four dive licenses were made available. Four dive licenses were retired in 2018, and a ratio of 1:1 is used to calculate the number of new dive entrants.

The individuals selected by a random drawing were:

Drag licenses from the lottery will go to Jacob Brawn, Bowdoin; Keon Arey, Vinalhaven; Duwayne Post, Spruce Head; Zachary Piper, Hancock; Mark Alexander, Sebasco Estates; and Arthur Farnham, Vinalhaven.

Scallop dive licenses will go to Benjamin Hardie, Stonington; Chad Grass, Bass Harbor; Carl Guyton, Sullivan; and John Dray, Crawford.

Each individual will be responsible for applying for their license within 30 days of being notified. If an individual decides not to purchase their license, the license will be made available to the next individual drawn.

Lottery winners were chosen at random by InforME.