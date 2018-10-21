AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is announcing a license lottery for four scallop drag licenses. The scallop drag license lottery will remain open until Oct. 26.

Applicants may enter online at www.maine.gov/scalloplottery or may complete a paper application at the DMR offices in the Marquardt Building, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta. DMR will not be accepting paper applications through the mail.

In order to be eligible for the scallop license lottery, an individual must be a Maine resident and 18 years of age or older and must currently hold or have held in the past a commercial license issued by DMR. Entrants must not have been convicted of a marine resources offense that resulted in a license suspension within the last seven years and must not currently possess a scallop diving or dragging license issued by DMR.

Contact DMR at 624-6550.