Scallop days are (almost) here again

AUGUSTA — Last week, the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced formal adoption of the rule establishing the 2019-2020 scallop fishing season.

Daily possession limits of 15 gallons for Zone 1 and Zone 2, and 10 gallons for Zone 3 remain unchanged.

For Zone 2, which includes the waters around Mount Desert Island a 70-day season for draggers starts on Dec. 2 and the last day of the season is March 31. For Zone 2, a 70-day season for divers started on Nov. 18, 2019 and the last day of the season is April 18.

In Zone 2, territorial waters surrounding Machias Seal Island and North Rock are open to harvest all days during December 2019 in addition to open Zone 2 calendar days throughout the season.

The rule removes the drag size gear restriction in the Blue Hill Bay area (currently 8 feet, 6 inches) allowing harvesters to utilize any drag size, provided it does not exceed the state maximum of 10 feet, 6 inches.

