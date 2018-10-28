Saxe named to organizer post

BAR HARBOR — Haley Saxe has joined the staff of A Climate to Thrive (ACTT) as a part-time Community Organizer/Environmental Advocate.

ACTT began as a local grassroots organization with a vision to make MDI energy independent by 2030 and to help our island become a model of sustainability.

Saxe is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Biology and minor in Marine Science. She enjoys spending time in nature, and has a special interest in conservation practices and the marine ecosystem. She has been involved in research with Allied Whale at College of the Atlantic, and has worked on ecotourism vessels on both the West Coast and East Coast.

Saxe will help to organizing the next ACTT January Summit. She will also support the growing volunteer-led efforts around solar energy, LED lighting, and reducing single-use plastics.

The organization’s efforts to promote solar energy through Solarize MDI, help create Sustainable MDI with 48 restaurants pledging to reduce plastic waste, and other projects have captured the attention of other communities statewide.

ACTT is also expanding its reach. The group planned and convened a Visioning Meeting in Northeast Harbor with Maine Speaker of the House, Sara Gideon, and a group of 18 energy experts and policy leaders. The purpose of the meeting was to consider taking ACTT’s bold vision for a renewable energy future statewide. These and other stakeholders are working toward a common energy vision for the State of Maine and to lay the framework for comprehensive energy legislation.