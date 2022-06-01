Sawyer’s Specialties opens second location 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — From sparking wines to tried and true favorites like chardonnay and malbec, Sawyer’s Specialties is bringing its top-notch wine list and selection of gourmet foods and cheeses to a second location at 115 Main St. in Northeast Harbor.

Following a ribbon cutting last Friday, owner Scott Worcester invited the public to join him in celebrating the grand opening of the seasonal location.

“In 1996, Scott Worcester started his business in Southwest Harbor,” said Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce Director Micki Sumpter, “and from day one has always been community minded. He has grown his business and helped to mentor employees while also helping to donate to community groups in need.”

The Northeast Harbor location will be managed by long-time employee Alexi van Heerden and will be stocked with not only the same selection of fine wines that can be found in the Southwest Harbor location, but also an assortment of specialty cheeses and gourmet items as well as Maine-made craft beers and ciders.

“Everybody has been so welcoming, and we are happy to join the other great and established businesses in Northeast Harbor,” said Worcester. He also credits building owner Kim Swan who, after her recent purchase of the Main Street building, helped to make the new location a reality.

“I have always admired what they have in Southwest Harbor,” said Swan. “It’s a true definition of [a] win-win-win,” she said, adding “the third win being the community – on top of the landlord and tenant being very happy.”

Sawyer’s Northeast Harbor location is currently open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with hours and days expected to increase into the summer season as staffing capacity expands.

For more information, find them on social media, visit www.mdiwine.com or call (207) 276-8022.