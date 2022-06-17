Sawyer’s Market to return this summer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR– After being closed for nearly two years, Sawyer’s Market on Main Street is set to reopen in early July under new ownership.

In 2020, former owner Brian Worcester closed the market and sold the building. The new owner, David Milliken, of Sutton Island, began extensive renovations.

It wasn’t until January of 2022 that College of Atlantic graduate, Lio Cook, signed a lease–with an intent shared by Milliken–to keep the market alive.

“We are trying to bring back the concept of Sawyer’s in a very concrete way,” said Cook, adding, “it’s been a serious adventure.” Cook, who has been working at breakneck speed to get the market open this summer, said that it is important to return the market to its former glory.

Seeking input from the community, Cook aims to provide the quietside with year-round access to high-quality and responsibly sourced products. Not only do they want to offer good food choices, Cook also wants to offer affordable food with a focus on local and organic.

The new owner has spoken with a number of neighbors who have made it clear how important it is to get the market open as quickly as possible. Cook said they plan to have the market open, with a few products and produce by July 9–in time for the Harbor House Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor.

“It’s important to me that we, as a community, remake Sawyer’s together,” said Cook, who is responsive and open to feedback. In increments, they will implement suggestions to re-establish the thriving market.

Due to lack of staffing, Cook says it is going to be difficult to keep the market open as much as they would like initially, but hours will grow as the stuffing does.

While the business website is currently under development, more information about the market can be found on the Sawyer’s Market Southwest Harbor page on Facebook.