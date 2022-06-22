Sawyer’s Market to reopen this summer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After being closed for nearly two years, Sawyer’s Market on Main Street is set to reopen in early July under new ownership.

In 2020, former owner Brian Worcester closed the market and sold the building. The new owner, David Milliken of Sutton Island, began extensive renovations.

It wasn’t until January of 2022 that College of Atlantic graduate Lio Cook signed a lease, with an intent shared by Milliken, to keep the market alive.

“We are trying to bring back the concept of Sawyer’s in a very concrete way,” said Cook. “It’s been a serious adventure.”

Cook, who has been working at breakneck speed to get the market open this summer, said that it is important to return the market to its former glory.

Seeking input from the community, Cook aims to provide the Quietside with year-round access to high-quality and responsibly-sourced products. Cook wants the market to offer affordable food choices with a focus on local and organic.

The new owner has spoken with neighbors who have made it clear how important it is to get the market open as quickly as possible. Cook said the plan is to have the market open with a few products and produce by July 9, which would be in time for the Harbor House Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor.

“It’s important to me that we, as a community, remake Sawyer’s together,” said Cook.

Due to lack of employees, Cook said it will be difficult to keep the market open initially as much as would be preferred, but hours will increase as staffing does.

While the business website is currently under development, more information about the market can be found on the Sawyer’s Market Southwest Harbor Facebook page.