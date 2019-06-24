Savings and Loan names new SVP and Treasurer

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Savings and Loan has announced the hiring of David S. Cohen of Ellsworth, Maine as Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Cohen joins the bank with over 30 years of experience. He began his career in banking as a teller while attending college. Upon graduation, Cohen advanced from accomplishing basic accounting services to possessing in-depth knowledge of regulatory compliance, strategic long term growth planning, and cumulative bank financial operations.

In his position as Senior Vice President and Treasurer, Cohen is responsible for the administration of accounting, investments, and asset/liability functions. He also provides guidance for operations and he is a member of the strategic planning team.

Cohen received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, followed by graduate studies in accounting, finance, and business. He received a Wharton Leadership Certificate from the University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the ABA’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Prior to joining Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, Cohen held the position of Senior Vice President and Manager of Accounting Operations at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust. He has also held the position of Vice President and Controller at Century National Bank in Washington, D.C. and F&M Bank in Bethesda, Md.

Over the course of his career, Cohen has held many volunteer positions. He has been active with the Ellsworth High School Visual & Performing Arts boosters, the FOA Acadia Roadside Cleanup, MDI Half Marathon, Hancock County Relay For Life Registration Team, and Down East Family YMCA swim team.

“Bar Harbor Savings and Loan has a reputation for being a small community financial institution with a strong commitment working in and for the community through volunteerism and building relationships with their customers.” said Cohen. “I am excited to join forces with this team