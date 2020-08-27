SaveThePostOffice 

Bar Harbor—About 20 masked and physically distanced people gathered outside of the Bar Harbor post office Tuesday to demand Congress provide $25 billion in immediate support to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and reverse the policies introduced by Postmaster General DeJoy that have delayed mail across the country.

This rally, organized by Indivisible MDI, was one of hundreds of events organized by people across the country and the American Postal Workers’ Union (APWU) as part of a national day of action. In the midst of COVID-19, and months before a presidential election, the Postal Service is at risk of losing vital funds needed to maintain its operations.

Participant Gail Leiser said, “The USPS is vital to our lives and our democracy. We’re out here today to demand Sens. King and Collins save the Post Office. MDI and all of rural America needs reliable, efficient, affordable postal service.”

Although the event was held on the lawn in front of the post office for greatest visibility, participants also wanted to express their gratitude to our postal workers. So, before dispersing, the group made its way to the loading dock out back, asked the workers to come outside, and applauded and cheered.