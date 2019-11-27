Santa’s MDI itinerary

BAR HARBOR — Santa Claus is coming to town on Friday, Dec. 6 for the Village Holidays and Midnight Madness Sale.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Village Green, where guests can help themselves to free hot cocoa and cookies, while carolers sing.

At 5 p.m., Santa will arrive at this annual event in style. Namely, by fire truck. It may have something to do with all the time he spends in chimneys, but Santa seems to have a strong connection with firefighters.

“We’ve done it for a number of years,” Bar Harbor Fire Department’s Captain John Sanders said of escorting Santa. “It’s really cool. My kids were super excited that Daddy got to drive Santa” when they were younger, he said. “I think all of us at the Fire Department love the enthusiasm.”

Santa reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and counts down to the lighting of the village Christmas tree. Then Santa, with full police and fire department escort, will then make his way to the YMCA where he’ll listen to children’s wish lists and be available for photos.

Also at the YMCA, youngsters can enjoy craft activities. Staff of the Mount Desert Islander will also give out free books courtesy of the paper’s “Gift of Reading” program.

The sales begin at 8 p.m. and go through midnight at many downtown businesses. The event has been held annually since 2001.

Check visitbarharbor.com for a complete list of participating retailers.

Southwest Harbor

The man in the red suit is set to ride into town Friday, Dec. 6, as part of a holiday celebration hosted by Harbor House Community Center.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. when a Southwest Harbor fire truck will bring Santa to town to light the Christmas tree at the Village Green.

Weather permitting, ol’ Saint Nick will move festivities to the Post Office parking lot where a bonfire will be lit and mulled cider and hot cocoa will be served.

Contact Harbor House at 244-3713.

Mount Desert

The annual Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, will offer a full day of activities for people of all ages.

A highlight will be the arrival at the marina of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard the Maine Seacoast Mission’s vessel Moonbeam at 4 p.m. The jolly old pair will then greet children on the porch of Carter’s Real Estate office from 4:15 to 5:30.

The day’s activities start at Neighborhood House with a fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Frosty 5K at 10. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

There will be a holiday card-making workshop at the Northeast Harbor Library from 10 a.m. – noon.

At Santa’s Workshop at Neighborhood House from 1-3 p.m. children can bring non-perishable food items or make a food pantry donation and then shop for gifts with the help of a personal shopper.

Waikerie Farm will offer horse-drawn carriage rides, weather permitting, starting at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, from 3-6 p.m.

Snacks and crafts will be for sale at the Great Harbor Maritime Museum from 4:30-7 p.m., with proceeds benefitting local nonprofits. A bonfire in front of the museum will provide warmth and light.

The Seaside United Church of Christ will hold a tree lighting and blessing ceremony at 6 p.m.

Then starting at 6:30, Christmas movies will be shown on a big screen at Neighborhood House.

Downtown shops will be open throughout the day, with many offering special holiday discounts.

Tremont

A crepe breakfast is planned for Dec. 14 from 8–10 a.m. in the Tremont Consolidated School gymnasium.

Santa will be at the school and available for photos during the breakfast.

The event is hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization and benefits the middle school trip to Quebec.

This story has been updated.