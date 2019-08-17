Sanborn leaves school board

CRANBERRY ISLES — Kelly Sanborn, a member of the town’s school committee for the past six years, has resigned.

She has been replaced by Darlene Sumner, who was appointed by the other two members of the committee at a special meeting Aug. 1. She will serve until the next municipal election, which will be at town meeting next March.

Committee member Amy Palmer was elected to succeed Sanborn as chair.

Sanborn said in a letter to Superintendent Marc Gousse and the school committee that she regretted the need to step down, but did not elaborate.

She cited “the outstanding work that we as a group have accomplished” and said, “I do believe we have done many wonderful things together …”

That includes the return of K-8 students to Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island in 2016 following a renovation that cost nearly $500,000. The building had not been used for classes since 1999 because, for a number of years, so few school-age children lived on Great Cranberry. Those who did took the mail boat to Islesford every day, where they attended Ashley Bryan School.

Now, children on both islands switch from one school to the other every two years.

Sanborn was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Cranberry Isles School Committee in October 2013. She was elected to the post at the 2014 town meeting.