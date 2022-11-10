Salisbury Cove Research Fund donates $250K to Jesup campaign  

BAR HARBOR — In late September, Jesup Memorial Library learned that the Salisbury Cove Research Fund would make a gift of $250,000 to the library’s capital campaign, “to give a meaningful boost toward [the] final goal,” the Fund committee wrote.

Established in conjunction with the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory, the Salisbury Cove Research Fund was founded by the late Tom Maren, a longtime summer investigator at the lab.

Dr. Maren (1918-1999) was an American professor of medicine at the University of Florida and the founding father of the University of Florida College of Medicine. He used royalties from his partial patent with Merck Pharmaceuticals to fund various programs at the lab, including what is now called Maren Auditorium.

In addition, because he felt that maintaining the summer research operation at the lab was important, he established the Salisbury Cove Research Fund by donating a substantial sum for fellowships for new investigators each summer. The fund has grown over the past three decades and has made a real difference in the research at the lab.

Funds are awarded by a committee of former MDI Biological Laboratory scientists. A few years ago, they decided to look for other worthy programs to give to. Maren was a “genuine bibliophile,” so the committee felt it appropriate to add the Jesup to their list of organizations.

The committee wrote, “We’re very pleased to award this grant, and we look forward to the completion of your new addition, and your continuation as a real community center for the MDI community.”