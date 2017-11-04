Sale to greet early risers

BAR HARBOR — Those wishing to find some good deals in Bar Harbor on Nov. 11 will have to get up early and wear their pajamas. Many local businesses will participate in the 23rd annual Early Bird Pajama Sale, organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce from 6-9 a.m.

“It’s a really fun event, and it gets a good crowd out there,” said Alf Anderson, director of marketing for the chamber. He said the event is a “staple of Bar Harbor in the fall.”

Some locations are offering additional discounts to those in pajamas (see page 6).

For those who prefer early morning entertainment, The Criterion Theatre will show “Thor: Ragnarok” at 7:30 a.m. The movie will finish around 10 a.m.

Anderson said that the event stimulates the local economy at a time of year when tourist activity has slowed.

“It’s great for the locals who don’t spend a lot of time in the downtown in the summer time,” he said. “The businesses use this as one last push through the end of the year,”

At 10 a.m., keeping with the pajama theme, beds will parade through downtown to signal the beginning of the annual Bed Races. Five-person teams will decorate beds and then try to push them down Cottage Street in the fastest time.

Prizes will be awarded to the two fastest beds and the best-decorated bed. The first-place team will receive $500 in Bar Harbor gift checks, second place will receive $200, and the best-decorated bed will receive dinner and a movie sponsored by the Thirsty Whale Tavern and Criterion. Entry fees are $25 per team, and the deadline for entry is Nov. 4.

Rules and regulations for the Bed Races also can be found on the chamber’s website, barharborinfo.com.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society will sell DVD copies of its newly released documentary “The Fire of 1947” at the MDI HOME Store and at the Swan Agency, Sotheby’s International Realty at 43 Cottage St. The DVD will be discounted 10 percent. Coffee and baked goods will be available. For more information, call 288-0000.