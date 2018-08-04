Sailing leaderboard

Great Harbor Dream

pursuit race

Sunday, July 29

Seventeen boats filled with enthusiastic sailors joined in for the Great Harbor Dream pursuit race around the Cranberry Islands on Sunday.

The participants were sailing to celebrate the organization of the summer sailing clubs at Northeast Harbor, Southwest Harbor, Seal Harbor, Bar Harbor and Islesford to support the MDI High School sailing team.

“Spectacular sunshine with warm temps inside and cooler mid 60 temps outside the islands made the trip very enjoyable,” Northeast Harbor Fleet Director Fran Charles said. “The boats started from Spurling Point at Cranberry and went clockwise around the Cranberries and Baker Island leaving them to starboard.

“All boats converged simultaneously at the finish off Gilpatrick Ledge and Seawolf captained by Matthew Baird was the winner in his wood 1946 Luders 16 with a wood mast.”

Pursuit race results

1 Seawolf Matthew Baird

2 Watermark Chris Hopkins

3 Lynnette Mike Cook

4 Fleetwing Steve Madeira

5 Antares Mary Bacon

6 Domino Ned Johnston

7 Romp Bill Horner

8. Aurora Sean Beaulieu

9 Dakota David Folger

10 Moewe Alec Fisichella

11 Sidewinder Tom Rolfes

12 Poppaea Alex von Hirsch

13 Ondine Rick Wheeler

14 Ludicrous Art Paine

15 Cybele David Rockefeller

16 Flying Fish Bryan Colket

17 Batty Melissa and Scott Hirsch

Northeast Harbor Fleet

IOD July series

The July series, which wrapped up Monday, included two discard races—each boat could drop their two worst scores.

Standings were very close after two races in the fog Saturday, No. 10 and 11 in the series. Four boats were within four points in the standings.

“We were a bit busy on Shearwater today and couldn’t see a darn thing,” Charles said. “Nothin’ but fog and fun, tight racing out there.”

John Henry in Gambler won the first race of the day, followed by Sean Beaulieu in Aurora. Scott Redmon in Gosling had the bullet in the second race and Tom Fremont Smith in Live Yankee finished second.

Monday’s Race 12 was dubbed a “Triple Gate Special” by Charles.

“Starting from Rice Point off Sutton Island, many of the 17 boats racing jumped the gun on the first attempted start and everyone pushed hard but everyone was clear on the second start,” Charles said. “It was a 1.5 mile upwind leg to the Manset shore and a pair of buoys set for a windward gate. This was followed by an almost 3 mile run to Seal Harbor’s Bracy Cove. Many positions changed and the Gambler sailed expertly by John Henry and his crew turned in the lead with Live Yankee, Caribou and Eagle nipping at their heels. Another 3 mile upwind leg ensued back to Manset with Gambler stretching out their lead. Eagle sailed by Courtney Jenkins nosed out David Rockefeller on a side-by-side finish decided by a whisker.”

Gambler won the series followed by the Beaulieu in Aurora. In third place was Commodore Steve Madeira and his brother Gary, sailing Auriga.

July series results

1 Gambler John Henry

2 Aurora Sean Beaulieu

3 Auriga Gary and Steve Madeira

4 Woodie John Roberts

5 Live Yankee Tom Fremont Smith

6 Gosling Scott Redmon

7 Dakota David Schoeder

8 j’Ellie Bean Fred Ford

9 Freyja Mia Thompson

10 Firefly Rick Echard

11 Cygnet Jean Burden, Kennedy brothers

12 Satin Doll Sydney Roberts Rockefeller

13 Moewe Alec Fisichella

14 Puff Joe Kief

15 Silver Spray Peter Ill

16 Mischief Bill Dowling

17 Magic Bus Andrew Kennedy, Caroline Dunbar

18 Eagle Courtney Jenkins

19 Caribou David Rockefeller

20 Dram Ryder Henry, Phil Crain

21 Pippa Cameron Clark

22 Piper Dunbar family

23 Top Cat James Loutit