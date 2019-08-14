Sailing Leaderboard

Northeast Harbor Fleet

August Cruise Pursuit Race

The weather on Thursday, Aug. 8, threw a wrench in the plans for a two-day cruise to Brooklin. But the cruising class boats, Luders and a few others rallied for a big day Friday with a long pursuit race followed by a celebration at the Rockefellers’ boat house.

Cruising Class

1 Ken Weg Ranger

2 Mike Cook Lynnette

3 David Rockefeller Cybele

4 Ted Madara Flirt

5 Tom Rolfes Sidewinder

6 Robert Long Mimicat

7 Wells Bacon Antares

8 Chris Hopkins Watermark

9 Peter and Bonny Rogers Ohana

10 David Conway Stampede

11 Joe Weber Dreadnought

12 Sasha Sakharov Jack Tar II

Luders Class

1 Scott Hirsch Batty

2 Ned Johnston Domino

3 Matthew Baird Seawolf

4 John Parker Morning Star

5 Rick Wheeler Ondine

6 David Folger VooDoo

7 Bill Horner Romp

Northeast Harbor Fleet, IOD Class

August Series for the Taormina Cup

Saturday brought shifty breezes as pop-up thunderstorms went north and south of the fleet.

The first race went from between Sutton Island and Bear Island to a windward mark just south of the entrance to Southwest Harbor.

Soon after rounding that mark, the wind backed into the south and all of the competitors’ spinnaker poles went to their headstays on a leg towards Seal Harbor.

The next windward leg went all the way out to the green can in the Western Way. It was an interesting beat as many boats favored the Cranberry Island shore (and some literally found it, too) as the tide was starting to flood.

Caribou, sailed by David Rockefeller, pushed Gambler hard but could not get by. A reach back to mark Q then, another reach to R between Sutton Island and Little Cranberry kept people off the rocks for a race to the finish. Gambler lead all the way around the course.

The second race was from Rice Point on Sutton Island up to mark D along the Manset shore. Freyja skippered by Mia Thompson got there first and jibed towards the leeward gate in command. On the second upwind leg the breeze went squirrely and started to puff from Southwest Harbor with a 25-degree change in direction. Gambler snatched the lead and held off the hard-charging Aurora with Sean Beaulieu at the helm.

It was an exciting spinnaker reach to a finish off Bear Island and the breeze completely evaporated within 10 minutes of everyone finishing.

Top 10 after six races

1 John Henry Gambler

2 David Rockefeller Caribou

3 Peter Ill Silver Spray

4 Tom Fremont Smith Live Yankee

5 Mia Thompson Freyja

6 Gary Madeira Auriga

7 David Folger Dakota

8 Ted Madara Moewe

9 Sean Beaulieu Aurora

10 Nicholas Schoeder and Joe Kief Puff

Southwest Harbor Fleet

Luders 16 August Series

Ned Johnston was back for race No.3 in the August series, and was first across the line, moving into 12th place in the series. Jim Fernald in Sea Bee took the bullet in the second race, while Henry Brauer finished second twice; he is now in the lead.

Top 10 after four races

1 Henry Brauer Slingshot

2 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

3 Wells Bacon Mary Jane

4 Ken Brookes Sweet Chariot

5 Franny Charles Seabiscuit

6 Mattew Baird Seawolf

7 Pancho Cole Voo Doo

8 Alec Fisichella and Riley Donahue Surprise

9 Scott Hirsch Batty

10 Fred Ford Watermellon

Northeast Harbor Fleet

Luders 16 Sunday Series

Ned Johnston and Jim Fernald each added a bullet this week, while Henry Brauer was runner-up in both racaes.

Top 10 after 10 races

1 Ned Johnston Domino

2 Wells Bacon MaryJane

3 David Folger VooDoo

4 Scott Hirsch Batty

5 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

6 Henry Brauer Sling Shot

7 Bill Smith Freight Train to your Love

8 Pancho Cole Dilli Gaff

9 Ken Brookes Sweet Chariot

10 Bill Horner Romp