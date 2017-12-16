Sailing center succeeding

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The MDI Community Sailing Center is reporting that 2017 was the busiest and most successful year in its 21-year history.

“Growth continues across all programs: junior sailing, adult programs, member sailboat usage and private lessons,” said a statement from the center. “MDICSC now serves year-round residents, summer residents and short-term visitors to MDI. Our youth racing programs have high-quality boats and instruction, putting young sailors on the podium at both local and state regattas.

The center attributes much of its success to its focus on teaching beginning sailors and creating a fun learning experience for everyone.

“Everyone is welcome to walk through our doors and get out sailing,” the statement said.