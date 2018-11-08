Sailboat sold for $110

TREMONT — A boat rescued by the town in June 2017 and put up for sale this fall went to the highest bidder for $110.

Two people bid on the 1972 Pearson 26-foot sailboat named S/V Breakaway that broke free from its anchor in Bass Harbor over a year ago. The rescued boat was tied up to the town’s transient mooring until its owner was located. Fees accrued during the storage on town property.

Once the boat’s original owner ran up a hefty amount of mooring fees, he offered it to a relative who lives closer to Tremont. More storage fees accrued while the boat’s new owner did a few repairs to the vessel. When those fees added up and there didn’t seem to be a plan to move the boat and put a stop to the mounting costs, the most recent owner offered the boat to the town in exchange for the balance.

Then, at the beginning of October, the boat was auctioned to the highest bidder in a town surplus property sale. Of the two bids offered, $110 won the boat. The other bid was for $2, according to Town Manager Chris Saunders.

Neither amount came close to the remaining $700 in mooring fees the most recent owner had accrued. Those outstanding fees were pardoned by the Board of Selectmen during their Oct. 29 meeting.

Breakaway’s new owners have a mooring in the harbor and because of their recent purchase the boat has been moved to it.

“It has been purchased and is no longer our problem,” said Seavey.