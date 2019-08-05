Safe sitter class set

BAR HARBOR — MDI Hospital presents a class for students entering grades 6-8 to learn safety skills for when they are home alone or babysitting Monday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Topics include first aid and rescue skills, responding to weather emergencies, injuries and illness, understanding ages and stages of child development, diapering and basic business skills.

The cost of the class is $50. Students should bring a sack lunch. Contact Lisa Marie Parkin at lisa.parkin@mdihospital.org.