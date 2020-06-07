Safe sailing

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center has announced plans for how this summer’s junior sailing programs will be modified to conform to best practices related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginner sailing instruction will not be offered; sailing will only be in the afternoon, for intermediate sailors in Optimist dinghies and new boats called RS Teras. These programs will be for singlehanded (one sailor) sailing only; participants must be qualified to rig and steer the boats without close contact from instructors.

Larger boats such at the center’s Bullseyes will be available for family use.

Access to the inside of the sailing center building will be limited to staff. All staff and participants will be required to have a face covering. Sailors will be allowed to remove face coverings once sailing, but they must be onboard so they can be put on in any situation where an instructor must come inside a six-foot distance while sailing.

Further details on what to bring and added protocols and policy for this summer is included on program registration forms. Contact [email protected].