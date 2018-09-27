BAR HARBOR — The 3rd Annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K run and walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning at 8 a.m.

The race is a fundraiser for Island Connections, where the late Parker worked as the Transportation Coordinator for 7 years before having to step down due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule.

“This annual race was created to honor and celebrate Mary’s passion for Island Connections’ mission, our neighbors and volunteers,” a statement from the organization said.

The course begins at Pat’s Pizza in Bar Harbor and continues through a portion of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. This is a race for runners and walkers alike, and dogs on leash are welcome.

All proceeds benefit Island Connections. Contact 288-4457. Visit islconnections.org.