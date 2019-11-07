Rules remain

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As has been the case since January 2003, an unlimited amount of recreational clam digging licenses will be available in the town for 2020.

On Oct. 22, the Board of Selectmen approved the Shellfish Committee’s recommendation that the town keep the same licensing arrangement that’s been in place since the beginning of the program.

“As in the past, it is our judgment (that) our limited resource will not support commercial digging,” Committee Chairman Jim Colquhoun told selectmen.

Licenses can be purchased at the town office and are $20 for residents 16 years and older, $40 for non-residents and free for those 15 years and younger.

Fernald Cove, 28 acres of mudflats, has been closed by the state’s Department of Marine Resources from May through October each year until 2022 because of a high bacteria count.

“The morning after Halloween you can dig there,” said Colquhoun at the meeting, “provided you have a license.”