Rowing regatta planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At Home, a program designed to help area residents age in place, has announced plans for a Rowing Regatta and Marine Salvage Sale on June 15 at the Hinckley boat yard in Southwest Harbor.

The Rowing Regatta will include three races: the Farthest Fathom, 5 miles; Rogue Row, 2.4 miles; and the Salty Sprint, 1 mile. Participants will be bringing their own boats and multi-generational teams are encouraged.

The salvage sale will provide an opportunity to buy or sell various nautical items that have been gathered over the years.

The planning committee for the regatta and sale includes Karen McFarland, Dennis Wint, Kara Janes, Anne Welles, Leza Colquhoun and Ken Brookes.

At Home is a nonprofit, member-based, volunteer supported program designed to provide older residents with essential services and empower them to live independently in their homes and stay connected to their communities as they age.

“At Home is in its seventh year of operation, offering services on all of MDI and the Blue Hill peninsula,” a spokesperson said. “The At Home volunteers play a vital role in our program. Both members and volunteers benefit from the socialization.”

Coordinated by two social workers, the membership provides an array of guaranteed services, including hospital discharge support, caregiver support; transportation to medical appointments or to the grocery store, grocery delivery, home safety assessments, nurse visits, medicine management; communication with primary physicians; referrals and information on local resources.

Contact the At Home office at 374-5852 or visit athomeforelders.org.