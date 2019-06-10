Route 3 end nears

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Department of Transportation’s (DOT) project to rebuild a four-mile stretch of Route 3 is nearing completion. The published work schedule shows the work is expected to be complete June 14.

According to DOT Deputy Commissioner Nina Fisher, the contract deadline for the Route 3 project is June 15. If work is not complete by that deadline, the contractor is required to pay “liquidated damage” per day unless DOT issues prior approval to extend the deadline.

However, Fisher said the deadline itself “is very weather dependent.”