Route 198 update

MOUNT DESERT — The general contractor for the Route 198 roadway improvements is on site this week and next reconstructing the shoulders on the road, town officials said Oct. 30.

They will be grinding off an inch thick layer of pavement on each side of this year’s construction. When the grinding is complete, a paving subcontractor will return and pave the required 4-foot wide paved shoulders. This work will require a length of the guardrails to be pulled out and set further back away from the road.

At one spot along a length of guardrail, the shoulders are slightly less than four feet wide, to accommodate two large culverts under the road.

Contractors are responsible for cleaning up the area and establishing a “catch” of grass when the work is complete. The work is being done to conform to the contract and is at no cost to the DOT or the town.