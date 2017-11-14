Rohrer to advocate for universal health care

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jean Rohrer of Maine AllCare will talk about securing universal health care for all Mainers when she speaks at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Audience members will learn more about the statewide grassroots effort and how to get involved. “For other industrialized countries, this system is a reality,” a statement from AllCare said. “Other health care systems are less expensive, more efficient and more effective. With audience members’ help, universal, high-quality and affordable health care can be brought to Maine.”

Email Maine AllCare at [email protected] or call the library at 244-7065.

Maine AllCare is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization committed to educating the Maine public and policymakers, including legislators, about how to improve upon the new federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in order to make health care in Maine universally accessible and affordable for all. Maine AllCare is dedicated to the goal of achieving universal, high-quality and affordable health care. For the past six years, Maine AllCare has been taking steps to help Maine achieve an improved healthcare system and service for all of its citizens.