Rockport garden center to purchase Trenton location 

TRENTON — Hammon Buck, president of Plants Unlimited in Rockport and his wife Dawn, announced the purchase of 5 acres of land on the Bar Harbor road in Trenton.

“Our sales to landscapers on Mount Desert Island and Down East have steadily grown to the point that this lot just makes sense for our company. This will cut travel and delivery for both parties and allow us to ship more product to their doorstep.” The Bucks are also excited about new retail customers in this area. “While landscapers and caretakers have grown to depend on us, there are many retail customers who do not know us”.

The new lot on Route 3 will specialize in larger landscape specimen trees, shrubs, evergreens and perennials. “Our Rockport location is a full service garden center with greenhouses, annuals, garden supplies and gifts. This Trenton location will have a more limited offering; larger trees, shrubs and evergreens with a few select supplies. Local companies already offer annuals and smaller sized plants. Plants Unlimited will fill the void of larger plants. Daily deliveries between Rockport and Trenton mean that we can supplement the Trenton product with our wider range Rockport product. Of course, this will be a learning experience for us. If people want more specific plants or sizes, we’ll stock them.”

Work has begun on this site located directly across from the Acadia Gateway Center. Plants Unlimited Trenton will begin receiving plants in early March and open for the season by April 1. They plan to employ 5-7 full and part time employees to run this facility and deliver from this site.