BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will meet on Thursday Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Birch Bay Village.

The title of this month’s presentation is “Organic Farming at College of the Atlantic’s Peggy Rockefeller Farm,” given by farm manager C.J Walke.

Attendees will learn about the history of the farm, the work currently being done on the farm and how the work ties in with the programs at College of the Atlantic and the local community.

Contact 244-1116.