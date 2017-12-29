Rock and Art Shop moving

BAR HARBOR — The Rock and Art Shop, currently closed for the season at 13 Cottage St., will reopen in May at 23 Cottage St. Amanda Sohns, whose family owns the business, said the company that operates the Rock and Art Shop, Delia LLC, bought the building last month from Matt Curtis. It was renting the space it occupied before.

“We’re excited [about the property],” Sohns said. “It’s double the size.”

Sohns and her husband, Tony, opened the Bar Harbor location in 2013. The store is stocked with oddities from crystals to preserved insects. The business has two other locations: a store at 163 Main St. in Ellsworth was opened in 2007, and a store at 36 Central St. in Bangor opened in 2013.

With the move, Sohns said that the company was “toying with the idea [of] reduced hours” in the offseason.