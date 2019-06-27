Road work off to rough start

MOUNT DESERT — The start of reconstruction of a one-mile section of Route 198 “has not been smooth, primarily due to traffic control,” Public Works Director Tony Smith said Tuesday.

The work area is from just north of the Sargeant Drive intersection to just north of the southern end of Butler Road.

“The contractor was given permission to try to use traffic signals that, if they were not effective, would be replaced by flaggers,” Smith said in a press statement. “The traffic signals were not effective.”

They were to be replaced by flaggers on Wednesday.

Smith said one advantage of flaggers over automated signals is “shorter wait time while traffic is stopped.”

The general contractor for the project, R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction, apologized Tuesday for “any traffic inconvenience” caused by its use of “mobile traffic lights.”