Road work backtracks

BAR HARBOR — Overnight paving was done last week on a section of Route 3 near Salisbury Cove where the project was thought to be already completed.

Talbot said there were “some bad spots” in the newly paved road, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot. “We wanted to replace it in its entirety,” rather than patch, he said.

Talbot said the repaving was “all under contract,” so it is included in the original price of the project.

The work was done at night to avoid further traffic delays.

“We always want to lessen the impact to the traveler,” said Talbot, “which is mostly why we do night work.”

Overall, he said, “everything is on schedule,” for the Route 3 reconstruction project, “and a little bit ahead.”