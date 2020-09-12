Road project agreement signed 

MOUNT DESERT — The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday authorized Town Manager Durlin Lunt to sign an agreement with the Maine Department of Transportation that calls for both parties to pay half of the estimated $590,000 cost of completing the rebuilding of two miles of Route 198. Not enough money was available last year to finish the stretch of road between Eagle Lake Road and the southern end of Butler Road. That work is scheduled to be done next year.

At the Town Meeting last month, voters approved a $295,000 bond issue to cover the town’s share of the cost.